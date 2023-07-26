On Wednesday, July 26 at 12:05 PM ET, the Washington Nationals (42-59) host the Colorado Rockies (40-61) at Nationals Park. Jake Irvin will get the call for the Nationals, while Peter Lambert will take the hill for the Rockies.

Bookmakers list the Nationals as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +110 moneyline odds to win.

Rockies vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Irvin - WSH (3-5, 5.00 ERA) vs Lambert - COL (2-1, 5.49 ERA)

Rockies vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Nationals have won three of the five games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Nationals have gone 2-1 (66.7%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Washington has a 57.4% chance to win.

Over the last 10 games, the Nationals have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just twice, and they split those games.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Washington and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times.

The Rockies have won in 37, or 41.6%, of the 89 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win 29 times in 79 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 6-4.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harold Castro 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+220) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Randal Grichuk 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+195) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

