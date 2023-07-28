The Colorado Rockies, including Elehuris Montero and his .455 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elehuris Montero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero is hitting .200 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and three walks.

Montero has picked up a hit in 42.9% of his 35 games this season, with more than one hit in 14.3% of them.

Looking at the 35 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (8.6%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Montero has driven home a run in 11 games this year (31.4%), including more than one RBI in 11.4% of his games.

He has scored in 10 of 35 games (28.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 19 .277 AVG .143 .294 OBP .169 .362 SLG .333 4 XBH 5 0 HR 3 6 RBI 9 16/2 K/BB 31/1 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings