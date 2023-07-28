John Isner, off a loss in the round of 32 of the Truist Atlanta Open (to Dominik Koepfer) in his previous tournament, will open the Mifel Open in Los Cabos, Mexico versus Rinky Hijikata in the round of 32. Isner's odds are +1400 to win this event at Cabo Sports Complex.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Mifel Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Isner at the 2023 Mifel Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 6

July 28 - August 6 Venue: Cabo Sports Complex

Cabo Sports Complex Location: Los Cabos, Mexico

Los Cabos, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Isner's Next Match

In the round of 32 of the Mifel Open, on Monday, July 31 (at 10:20 PM ET), Isner will meet Hijikata.

Isner is currently listed at -160 to win his next contest against Hijikata. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

John Isner Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +12500

Mifel Open odds to win: +1400

Want to bet on Isner? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Isner Stats

In his most recent tournament, the Truist Atlanta Open, Isner was eliminated in the Round of 32 by No. 88-ranked Koepfer, 6-3, 6-7, 6-7.

Isner is 12-14 over the past 12 months, with no tournament titles.

Isner is 9-10 on hard courts over the past year.

Isner, over the past year, has played 26 matches across all court surfaces, and 29.2 games per match.

On hard courts, Isner has played 19 matches over the past year, and 28.3 games per match.

Isner has won 11.0% of his return games and 88.1% of his service games over the past 12 months.

On hard courts over the past year, Isner has been victorious in 10.3% of his return games and 89.8% of his service games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.