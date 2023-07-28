After bowing out in the round of 16 of the Truist Atlanta Open in his last tournament (eliminated by Jeffrey John Wolf), Maxime Cressy will open the Citi Open versus Alexander Shevchenko (in the round of 64). Cressy has +4000 odds to win this tournament at William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center.

Cressy at the 2023 Citi Open

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 7

July 28 - August 7 Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Cressy's Next Match

In the round of 64 of the Citi Open, on Monday, July 31 (at 1:15 PM ET), Cressy will meet Shevchenko.

Cressy is listed at -200 to win his next contest versus Shevchenko.

Cressy Stats

In his previous tournament, the Truist Atlanta Open, Cressy was beaten in the Round of 16 by No. 46-ranked Wolf, 6-7, 3-6.

Cressy is 16-30 over the past year, with no tournament victories.

Cressy is 15-20 on hard courts over the past year.

Cressy, over the past 12 months, has played 46 matches across all court types, and 26.9 games per match.

On hard courts, Cressy has played 35 matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 26.2 games per match while winning 49.9% of games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Cressy has won 83.4% of his games on serve, and 12.8% on return.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Cressy has won 85.6% of his games on serve and 13.5% on return.

