Mike Toglia Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Athletics - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Mike Toglia and the Colorado Rockies face the Oakland Athletics (who will start JP Sears) at 8:40 PM ET on Friday.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Nationals.
Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Toglia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Mike Toglia At The Plate
- Toglia has two doubles, two home runs and five walks while batting .200.
- In eight of 16 games this year (50.0%), Toglia has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 16 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Toglia has had an RBI in four games this season.
- In eight of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|8
|.208
|AVG
|.192
|.321
|OBP
|.250
|.333
|SLG
|.385
|1
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|3
|6/4
|K/BB
|10/1
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Athletics have a 5.86 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 146 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (most in baseball).
- Sears (1-7 with a 4.11 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 21st of the season.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.11), fourth in WHIP (1.039), and 38th in K/9 (8.1) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.