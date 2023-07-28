Friday's contest that pits the Colorado Rockies (40-62) against the Oakland Athletics (28-76) at Coors Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rockies, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 8:40 PM on July 28.

The Rockies will give the nod to Kyle Freeland (4-10) versus the Athletics and JP Sears (1-7).

Rockies vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rockies 5, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

Oddsmakers have not installed the Rockies as the favorite in any of their last 10 games.

In its last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last two games with a spread, the Rockies covered the spread each time.

The Rockies have been favorites in 10 games this season and won three (30%) of those contests.

Colorado has entered six games this season favored by -125 or more and is 2-4 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Rockies, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Colorado ranks 20th in the majors with 447 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have a 5.48 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Schedule