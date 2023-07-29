Elias Diaz, with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, July 29 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Athletics.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Explore More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .270 with 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 27 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 44th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 76th and he is 89th in slugging.

Diaz has recorded a hit in 58 of 90 games this season (64.4%), including 23 multi-hit games (25.6%).

He has gone deep in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has picked up an RBI in 29 games this year (32.2%), with more than one RBI in 14 of them (15.6%).

He has scored at least once 27 times this season (30.0%), including four games with multiple runs (4.4%).

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 44 .292 AVG .248 .339 OBP .316 .487 SLG .354 16 XBH 10 7 HR 3 30 RBI 18 30/13 K/BB 42/14 1 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings