Nelly Korda is in the field at Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains, France for the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship, taking place from July 27-30.

Nelly Korda Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Korda has shot under par seven times, while also carding 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in her last 16 rounds.

Korda has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

In her past five tournaments, Korda has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

She has made three cuts in her past five tournaments.

In her past five appearances, Korda has finished within three shots of the leader twice and posted a score better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 18 -8 272 1 13 6 9 $1.5M

Amundi Evian Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,017 yards in the past year. This tournament will take place on a par 71 that's 6,527 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Evian Resort Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -6.

The average course Korda has played in the past year (6,548 yards) is 21 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,527).

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -6.

Korda's Last Time Out

Korda finished in the 44th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, with an average of 3.19 strokes.

Her 4.30-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open ranked in the 30th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.22).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, Korda shot better than 74% of the golfers (averaging 4.88 strokes).

Korda fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open (the field averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Korda had five bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 3.0).

Korda recorded the same number of birdies or better (three) as the field average on par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open.

At that most recent outing, Korda's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse 13 times (worse than the field average, 8.4).

Korda ended the U.S. Women’s Open outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.8) with five on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Korda carded two bogeys or worse, fewer than the field average of 2.6.

Amundi Evian Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: Evian Resort Golf Club

Evian Resort Golf Club Location: Évian-les-Bains, France

Évian-les-Bains, France Par: 71 / 6,527 yards

