Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Athletics - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 8:35 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Saturday, Randal Grichuk (hitting .385 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Athletics.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Randal Grichuk At The Plate
- Grichuk has 18 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 17 walks while batting .305.
- In 46 of 62 games this year (74.2%) Grichuk has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (35.5%).
- In seven games this year, he has hit a long ball (11.3%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Grichuk has had an RBI in 22 games this season (35.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (6.5%).
- He has scored in 31 games this season (50.0%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|32
|.330
|AVG
|.282
|.387
|OBP
|.338
|.532
|SLG
|.435
|15
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|16
|26/7
|K/BB
|24/10
|0
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 5.85 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (147 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blackburn (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 10th start of the season. He has a 5.06 ERA in 48 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 5.06, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .297 batting average against him.
