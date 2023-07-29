C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies hit the field on Saturday at Coors Field against Paul Blackburn, who is starting for the Oakland Athletics. First pitch will be at 8:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Rockies vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies are 23rd in baseball with 104 total home runs.

Colorado is 17th in baseball, slugging .405.

The Rockies' .253 batting average ranks 13th in MLB.

Colorado ranks 20th in runs scored with 452 (4.4 per game).

The Rockies' .314 on-base percentage ranks 21st in MLB.

The Rockies strike out 9.2 times per game, the No. 23 average in the majors.

The 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Colorado's pitching staff ranks last in the majors.

Colorado has the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.49).

The Rockies average baseball's second-worst WHIP (1.512).

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Flexen takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Rockies.

The 29-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 7/23/2023 Marlins L 3-2 Away Ty Blach Jesús Luzardo 7/24/2023 Nationals W 10-6 Away Jake Bird Patrick Corbin 7/25/2023 Nationals L 6-5 Away Austin Gomber Trevor Williams 7/26/2023 Nationals L 5-4 Away Peter Lambert Jake Irvin 7/28/2023 Athletics L 8-5 Home Kyle Freeland JP Sears 7/29/2023 Athletics - Home Chris Flexen Paul Blackburn 7/30/2023 Athletics - Home Chase Anderson Luis Medina 7/31/2023 Padres - Home Peter Lambert Blake Snell 8/1/2023 Padres - Home - Seth Lugo 8/2/2023 Padres - Home Chase Anderson Joe Musgrove 8/4/2023 Cardinals - Away - -

