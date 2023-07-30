Robert Austin Wynns Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Athletics - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 11:25 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Sunday, Robert Austin Wynns and the Colorado Rockies take on the Oakland Athletics and Luis Medina, with the first pitch at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 26 against the Nationals) he went 1-for-3.
Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate
- Wynns is hitting .215 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Wynns has gotten a hit in 14 of 25 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
- In five games this season (20.0%), Wynns has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five games this year (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|13
|.167
|AVG
|.194
|.167
|OBP
|.250
|.333
|SLG
|.306
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|4
|4/0
|K/BB
|13/3
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.83).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.4 per game).
- Medina gets the start for the Athletics, his 11th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.50 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Houston Astros, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 5.50, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .254 against him.
