After going 2-for-4 with a double in his last game, Harold Castro and the Colorado Rockies face the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to Luis Medina) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro is hitting .272 with 12 doubles, a home run and six walks.

Castro has gotten a hit in 43 of 70 games this season (61.4%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (17.1%).

He has homered in one of 70 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

Castro has driven home a run in 17 games this season (24.3%), including more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 19 games this season (27.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 33 .287 AVG .257 .291 OBP .288 .343 SLG .343 6 XBH 7 0 HR 1 14 RBI 11 28/1 K/BB 23/5 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings