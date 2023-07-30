The Phoenix Mercury (6-17) will visit the Chicago Sky (9-15) after dropping eight consecutive road games. The matchup starts at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Mercury vs. Sky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Mercury vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3 and AZFamily

ESPN3 and AZFamily Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Mercury vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Mercury vs. Sky Betting Trends

The Sky have covered 11 times in 23 games with a spread this season.

The Mercury have compiled a 7-15-0 ATS record so far this season.

Phoenix has covered the spread twice this season (2-5 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

In the Sky's 23 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 10 times.

In the Mercury's 22 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

