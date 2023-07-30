Mike Toglia -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the hill, on July 30 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Mike Toglia At The Plate

  • Toglia is batting .218 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.
  • Toglia will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 with one homer in his last outings.
  • In 10 of 18 games this season (55.6%), Toglia has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in two of 18 games played this year, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Toglia has driven in a run in six games this year (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In nine of 18 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 8
.241 AVG .192
.333 OBP .250
.345 SLG .385
1 XBH 3
1 HR 1
3 RBI 3
6/4 K/BB 10/1
0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have a 5.83 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Medina (3-7) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 11th start of the season. He has a 5.50 ERA in 70 1/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 5.50, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .254 batting average against him.
