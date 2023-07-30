Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies will play Tony Kemp and the Oakland Athletics on Sunday at Coors Field, at 3:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies average one home run per game to rank 23rd in baseball with 105 total home runs.

Colorado is 17th in MLB with a .406 slugging percentage.

The Rockies have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.254).

Colorado is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.4 runs per game (455 total).

The Rockies are 22nd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .314.

The Rockies strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 22nd in the majors.

The 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Colorado's pitching staff ranks last in the majors.

Colorado has the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.53).

The Rockies average baseball's second-highest WHIP (1.520).

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Ty Blach (0-0) pitches for the Rockies to make his second start of the season.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty tossed three scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering two hits.

He is looking to keep a streak of three games without allowing an earned run alive.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 7/24/2023 Nationals W 10-6 Away Jake Bird Patrick Corbin 7/25/2023 Nationals L 6-5 Away Austin Gomber Trevor Williams 7/26/2023 Nationals L 5-4 Away Peter Lambert Jake Irvin 7/28/2023 Athletics L 8-5 Home Kyle Freeland JP Sears 7/29/2023 Athletics L 11-3 Home Chris Flexen Paul Blackburn 7/30/2023 Athletics - Home Ty Blach Luis Medina 7/31/2023 Padres - Home Peter Lambert Blake Snell 8/1/2023 Padres - Home - Seth Lugo 8/2/2023 Padres - Home Chase Anderson Joe Musgrove 8/4/2023 Cardinals - Away - Adam Wainwright 8/5/2023 Cardinals - Away Chase Anderson Steven Matz

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.