In the Truist Atlanta Open final on Sunday, Taylor Fritz takes on Aleksandar Vukic.

Fritz is favored (-550) bring home the title versus Vukic (+375).

Taylor Fritz vs. Aleksandar Vukic Match Information

Tournament: The Truist Atlanta Open

The Truist Atlanta Open Round: Finals

Finals Date: Sunday, July 30

Sunday, July 30 Venue: Atlantic Station

Atlantic Station Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Court Surface: Hard

Taylor Fritz vs. Aleksandar Vukic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Taylor Fritz has an 84.6% chance to win.

Taylor Fritz Aleksandar Vukic -550 Odds to Win Match +375 84.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 21.1% 60.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.1

Taylor Fritz vs. Aleksandar Vukic Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 46-ranked Jeffrey John Wolf 6-3, 7-5 on Saturday, Fritz reached the finals.

Vukic reached the finals by beating No. 38-ranked Ugo Humbert 3-6, 7-6, 7-5 on Saturday.

Fritz has played 68 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 26.2 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches).

Fritz has played 44 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 25.8 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches).

In the past year, Vukic has played 34 total matches (across all court types), winning 51.5% of the games. He averages 24.6 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set.

Vukic has averaged 23.8 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set through 21 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 52.1% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Fritz and Vukic have not met on the court.

