Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is batting .243 with 21 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 40 walks.

In 64.4% of his 90 games this season, Profar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 6.7% of his games this year, and 1.7% of his plate appearances.

In 26.7% of his games this season, Profar has picked up at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (11.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 42.2% of his games this season (38 of 90), he has scored, and in four of those games (4.4%) he has scored more than once.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 43 .281 AVG .205 .366 OBP .283 .438 SLG .307 20 XBH 10 3 HR 4 21 RBI 15 28/21 K/BB 44/19 1 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings