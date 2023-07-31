The Colorado Rockies, including Nolan Jones (.212 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Athletics.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field

Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones has eight doubles, nine home runs and 19 walks while hitting .273.

In 30 of 49 games this year (61.2%) Jones has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (24.5%).

In 18.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Jones has driven in a run in 14 games this season (28.6%), including seven games with more than one RBI (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 38.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.1%.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 25 .269 AVG .276 .337 OBP .364 .487 SLG .483 7 XBH 10 5 HR 4 11 RBI 11 25/8 K/BB 37/11 5 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings