Rockies vs. Padres: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies will hit the field on Monday at Coors Field against Seth Lugo, who gets the start for the San Diego Padres. First pitch is set for 8:40 PM ET.
The Padres are -200 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rockies (+165). San Diego is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). The total for the game has been set at 11.5 runs.
Rockies vs. Padres Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Padres
|-200
|+165
|11.5
|-115
|-105
|-2.5
|+105
|-130
Rockies Recent Betting Performance
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-4.
- In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Rockies and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Rockies' past 10 contests.
Discover More About This Game
Rockies Betting Records & Stats
- The Rockies have been victorious in 37, or 41.1%, of the 90 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Colorado is 11-26 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +165 or more on the moneyline.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- So far this season, Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 44 of its 104 games with a total.
- The Rockies are 12-8-0 against the spread in their 20 games that had a posted line this season.
Rockies Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|24-28
|17-36
|18-25
|23-39
|25-46
|16-18
