How to Watch the Rockies vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 31
Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies will look to knock off Ha-Seong Kim and the San Diego Padres on Monday at 8:40 PM ET at Coors Field.
Rockies vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 105 home runs.
- Colorado ranks 17th in the majors with a .405 team slugging percentage.
- The Rockies rank 13th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.
- Colorado ranks 20th in the majors with 457 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rockies rank 22nd in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.
- Colorado averages just 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.
- Colorado has pitched to a 5.48 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- Rockies pitchers have a 1.514 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies will hand the ball to Austin Gomber (8-8) for his 22nd start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up no earned runs in six innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Washington Nationals.
- He has nine quality starts in 21 chances this season.
- Gomber has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made 21 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/25/2023
|Nationals
|L 6-5
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Trevor Williams
|7/26/2023
|Nationals
|L 5-4
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Jake Irvin
|7/28/2023
|Athletics
|L 8-5
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|JP Sears
|7/29/2023
|Athletics
|L 11-3
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Paul Blackburn
|7/30/2023
|Athletics
|W 2-0
|Home
|Ty Blach
|Luis Medina
|7/31/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Seth Lugo
|8/1/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Peter Lambert
|Seth Lugo
|8/2/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Joe Musgrove
|8/4/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|-
|Adam Wainwright
|8/5/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Steven Matz
|8/6/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Jack Flaherty
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
