Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies will look to knock off Ha-Seong Kim and the San Diego Padres on Monday at 8:40 PM ET at Coors Field.

Rockies vs. Padres Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Time: 8:40 PM ET

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Coors Field

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 105 home runs.

Colorado ranks 17th in the majors with a .405 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies rank 13th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.

Colorado ranks 20th in the majors with 457 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Rockies rank 22nd in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.

Colorado averages just 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.48 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.514 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will hand the ball to Austin Gomber (8-8) for his 22nd start of the season.

The left-hander gave up no earned runs in six innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

He has nine quality starts in 21 chances this season.

Gomber has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 21 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 7/25/2023 Nationals L 6-5 Away Austin Gomber Trevor Williams 7/26/2023 Nationals L 5-4 Away Peter Lambert Jake Irvin 7/28/2023 Athletics L 8-5 Home Kyle Freeland JP Sears 7/29/2023 Athletics L 11-3 Home Chris Flexen Paul Blackburn 7/30/2023 Athletics W 2-0 Home Ty Blach Luis Medina 7/31/2023 Padres - Home Austin Gomber Seth Lugo 8/1/2023 Padres - Home Peter Lambert Seth Lugo 8/2/2023 Padres - Home Kyle Freeland Joe Musgrove 8/4/2023 Cardinals - Away - Adam Wainwright 8/5/2023 Cardinals - Away Chase Anderson Steven Matz 8/6/2023 Cardinals - Away Austin Gomber Jack Flaherty

