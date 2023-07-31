Juan Soto and Ryan McMahon are among the players with prop bets available when the San Diego Padres and the Colorado Rockies square off at Coors Field on Monday (at 8:40 PM ET).

Rockies vs. Padres Game Info

When: Monday, July 31, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 22 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs, 45 walks and 50 RBI (96 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .257/.338/.461 on the year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Jul. 30 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 29 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 26 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Nationals Jul. 25 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has 86 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 40 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .243/.325/.373 on the season.

Profar takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, three walks and two RBI.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Jul. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 28 2-for-3 1 0 2 3 0 at Nationals Jul. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jul. 24 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Soto Stats

Soto has recorded 97 hits with 25 doubles, 20 home runs and 97 walks. He has driven in 64 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashed .268/.420/.503 on the season.

Soto has hit safely in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jul. 30 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 28 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 26 0-for-0 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 25 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

