Mercury vs. Fever: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:40 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, August 1, 2023, the Indiana Fever (6-19) bring a four-game skid into a home contest versus the Phoenix Mercury (6-18), who have dropped three straight. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET (on ESPN3 and AZFamily).
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Mercury vs. Fever matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Mercury vs. Fever Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN3 and AZFamily
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Mercury vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Fever Moneyline
|Mercury Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Fever (-6)
|159.5
|-265
|+215
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Fever (-5.5)
|159.5
|-250
|+200
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Fever (-6.5)
|159.5
|-260
|+190
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Fever (-5.5)
|160.5
|-280
|+210
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Mercury vs. Fever Betting Trends
- The Fever have covered 13 times in 24 chances against the spread this season.
- The Mercury have compiled a 7-16-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Phoenix has covered the spread twice when an underdog by 5.5 points or more this year (in 10 opportunities).
- The Fever and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 12 out of 24 times this season.
- A total of 10 Mercury games this season have hit the over.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.