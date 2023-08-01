Tuesday's contest features the San Diego Padres (52-55) and the Colorado Rockies (42-64) facing off at Coors Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Padres according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET on August 1.

The Padres will give the nod to Pedro Avila and the Rockies will turn to Peter Lambert (2-1, 4.76 ERA).

Rockies vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Padres 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 12.5 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 4-3.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 91 games this season and have come away with the win 38 times (41.8%) in those contests.

This season, Colorado has come away with a win 17 times in 51 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (461 total), Colorado is the 20th-highest scoring team in the majors.

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.45 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule