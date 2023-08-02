South Africa vs. Italy: Women’s World Cup Group G Odds, Stats and Live Stream - August 2
On Wednesday, August 2 at 3:00 AM ET, Italy (3 points) and South Africa (1 point) match up for each side's final match in Group G at the 2023 Women's World Cup.
Sportsbooks have given Italy odds of -160 to win this game, and South Africa is at +406 (with the draw at +293). The over/under for this game is 2.5 goals.
Italy vs. South Africa Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Time: 3:00 AM ET
- Location: Wellington, New Zealand
- Venue: Westpac Stadium
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Total: 2.5
- Italy Moneyline: -160
- South Africa Moneyline: +406
Italy vs. South Africa World Cup Betting Insights
- The two teams average two goals per game combined, 0.5 fewer than this match's total.
- Combined, these teams concede 4.5 goals per game, two more than this match's over/under.
- Italy has been listed as a moneyline favorite only one other time so far this tournament, and won.
- Italy has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter.
- South Africa has been an underdog twice so far this tournament, and went 0-1-1 in those games.
- South Africa has played as an underdog of +406 or more once this tournament and lost that game.
Italy World Cup Stats
South Africa World Cup Stats
- Thembi Kgatlana has one goal and one assist for South Africa in Women's World Cup (two games).
- In two Women's World Cup matches, Linda Motlhalo has netted one goal.
- Jermaine Seoposenwe has not scored a goal but has one assist in Women's World Cup.
- In Women's World Cup action, Hildah Magaia has one goal (but no assists).
Italy vs. South Africa Recent Performance
- So far this year, Italy is 3-1-2 against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squads, with a goal differential of -3. In 2022, it was 2-1-3 in such matches (-3 goal differential).
- Last time out, Italy suffered a 5-0 loss against Sweden and was outshot by 12 in the match, 20 to eight.
- Italy failed to score, but Sofia Cantore led the club with three shots.
- South Africa is 0-1-1 this year against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squads, with a goal differential of -1. In 2022, it went 3-0-4 in such matches (-13 goal differential).
- South Africa's last game on July 27 ended in a draw with Argentina 2-2. Both teams had 13 shots.
- Motlhalo and Kgatlana sparked South Africa with a goal each.
Italy Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Laura Giuliani
|30
|1
|AC Milan (Italy)
|Emma Severini
|20
|2
|-
|Benedetta Orsi
|23
|3
|-
|Lucia Di Guglielmo
|26
|4
|AS Roma (Italy)
|Elena Linari
|29
|5
|AS Roma (Italy)
|Manuela Giugliano
|25
|6
|AS Roma (Italy)
|Sofia Cantore
|23
|7
|Juventus Turin (Italy)
|Barbara Bonansea
|32
|8
|-
|Valentina Giacinti
|29
|9
|AS Roma (Italy)
|Cristiana Girelli
|33
|10
|Juventus Turin (Italy)
|Benedetta Glionna
|24
|11
|AS Roma (Italy)
|Rachele Baldi
|28
|12
|-
|Elisa Bartoli
|32
|13
|AS Roma (Italy)
|Chiara Beccari
|18
|14
|-
|Annamaria Serturini
|25
|15
|-
|Giulia Dragoni
|16
|16
|-
|Lisa Boattin
|26
|17
|Juventus Turin (Italy)
|Arianna Caruso
|23
|18
|Juventus Turin (Italy)
|Martina Lenzini
|25
|19
|Juventus Turin (Italy)
|Giada Greggi
|23
|20
|AS Roma (Italy)
|Valentina Cernoia
|32
|21
|Juventus Turin (Italy)
|Francesca Durante
|26
|22
|Inter Milano (Italy)
|Cecilia Salvai
|29
|23
|-
South Africa Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Kaylin Swart
|28
|1
|JVW FC (South Africa)
|Lebogang Ramalepe
|31
|2
|Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)
|Bongeka Gamede
|24
|3
|UWC Ladies FC (South Africa)
|Noko Matlou
|37
|4
|SD Eibar (Spain)
|Fikile Magama
|21
|5
|UWC Ladies FC (South Africa)
|Noxolo Cesane
|-
|6
|-
|Karabo Dhlamini
|21
|7
|Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)
|Hildah Magaia
|28
|8
|Sejong Sportstoto WFC (South Korea)
|Gabriela Salgado
|-
|9
|JVW FC (South Africa)
|Linda Motlhalo
|25
|10
|Glasgow City LFC (Scotland)
|Thembi Kgatlana
|27
|11
|Racing Louisville FC (United States)
|Jermaine Seoposenwe
|29
|12
|FC Juarez (Mexico)
|Bambanani Mbane
|33
|13
|Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)
|Tiisetso Makhubela
|26
|14
|Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)
|Refiloe Jane
|30
|15
|Sassuolo Calcio (Italy)
|Andile Dlamini
|30
|16
|Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)
|Melinda Kgadiete
|31
|17
|Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)
|Sibulele Holweni
|22
|18
|UWC Ladies FC (South Africa)
|Kholosa Biyana
|28
|19
|UWC Ladies FC (South Africa)
|Robyn Moodaly
|29
|20
|JVW FC (South Africa)
|Kebotseng Moletsane
|28
|21
|-
|Nomvula Kgoale
|-
|22
|-
|Wendy Shongwe
|20
|23
|-
