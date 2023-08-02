Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:24 AM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Elias Diaz and his .405 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (73 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Diego Padres and Joe Musgrove on August 2 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up three extra-base hits (3-for-5 with three doubles) against the Padres.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .275 with 19 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 28 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 71st, and he is 71st in the league in slugging.
- In 60 of 93 games this year (64.5%) Diaz has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (26.9%).
- In 10.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has driven home a run in 29 games this season (31.2%), including more than one RBI in 15.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 30.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 4.3%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|44
|.301
|AVG
|.248
|.348
|OBP
|.316
|.506
|SLG
|.354
|20
|XBH
|10
|7
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|18
|34/14
|K/BB
|42/14
|1
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.72 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (119 total, 1.1 per game).
- Musgrove gets the start for the Padres, his 18th of the season. He is 10-3 with a 3.05 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the righty went six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.05 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .247 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.