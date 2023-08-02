After going 3-for-5 in his most recent game, Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres (who will start Joe Musgrove) at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar has 21 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 41 walks while hitting .245.

Profar has picked up a hit in 64.1% of his 92 games this season, with multiple hits in 26.1% of them.

In six games this year, he has gone deep (6.5%, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish).

In 26.1% of his games this season, Profar has picked up at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (10.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 42.4% of his games this season (39 of 92), with two or more runs five times (5.4%).

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 43 .283 AVG .205 .367 OBP .283 .433 SLG .307 20 XBH 10 3 HR 4 21 RBI 15 31/22 K/BB 44/19 1 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings