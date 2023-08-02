Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:24 AM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Nolan Jones (.406 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Jones? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones has eight doubles, nine home runs and 21 walks while hitting .268.
- Jones has recorded a hit in 30 of 50 games this season (60.0%), including 12 multi-hit games (24.0%).
- He has homered in 18.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Jones has picked up an RBI in 28.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 38.0% of his games this season (19 of 50), with two or more runs three times (6.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|25
|.259
|AVG
|.276
|.341
|OBP
|.364
|.469
|SLG
|.483
|7
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|11
|25/10
|K/BB
|37/11
|5
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.72 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (119 total, 1.1 per game).
- Musgrove gets the start for the Padres, his 18th of the season. He is 10-3 with a 3.05 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed a 3.05 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .247 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.