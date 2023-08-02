In the series rubber match on Wednesday, August 2, Joe Musgrove will take the hill for the San Diego Padres (53-55) as they square off against the Colorado Rockies (42-65), who will answer with Kyle Freeland. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:10 PM ET at Coors Field.

The favored Padres have -225 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +185. San Diego is a 2.5-run favorite (at -105 odds). The game's total is listed at 11.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Musgrove - SD (10-3, 3.05 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (4-11, 4.79 ERA)

Rockies vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have won 43, or 53.8%, of the 80 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Padres have gone 6-4 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (60% winning percentage).

San Diego has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Padres went 6-4 across the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have come away with 38 wins in the 92 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious one time in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +185 or longer on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rockies vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Brendan Rodgers 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+145) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Nolan Jones 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Jurickson Profar - 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200) Elehuris Montero 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.