Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:23 AM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Ryan McMahon (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
He collected four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Padres.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon has 100 hits and an OBP of .342 to go with a slugging percentage of .480. All three of those stats are tops among Colorado hitters this season.
- He ranks 58th in batting average, 51st in on base percentage, and 37th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
- McMahon enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .368 with two homers.
- McMahon has picked up a hit in 66 of 101 games this season, with multiple hits 28 times.
- Looking at the 101 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 17 of them (16.8%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- McMahon has had at least one RBI in 33.7% of his games this year (34 of 101), with two or more RBI 13 times (12.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored a run in 47 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|50
|.272
|AVG
|.253
|.347
|OBP
|.336
|.508
|SLG
|.453
|25
|XBH
|19
|10
|HR
|8
|36
|RBI
|20
|68/22
|K/BB
|61/24
|2
|SB
|3
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.72 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (119 total, 1.1 per game).
- Musgrove (10-3) takes the mound for the Padres in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.05 ERA in 97 1/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the righty went six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 3.05 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .247 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.