Broncos Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Denver Broncos have +5000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 17th-ranked in the NFL as of December 31.
Broncos Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: +500
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000
Denver Betting Insights
- Denver won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.
- Last season, six Broncos games went over the point total.
- Denver averaged 325.1 yards per game on offense last season (21st in ), and it ranked seventh on defense with 320 yards allowed per game.
- The Broncos were 4-4 at home last year, but they won only one game away from home.
- When the underdog, Denver picked up just two victories (2-5) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 3-5.
- The Broncos were 3-9 in the AFC, including 1-5 in the AFC West.
Broncos Impact Players
- Russell Wilson threw for 3,524 yards (234.9 per game), completing 60.5% of his passes, with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year.
- In addition, Wilson ran for 277 yards and three TDs.
- In the passing game, Jerry Jeudy scored six TDs, hauling in 67 balls for 972 yards (64.8 per game).
- On the ground for the Bengals a season ago, Samaje Perine scored two touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 394 yards (24.6 per game).
- Courtland Sutton had 64 receptions for 829 yards (55.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games.
- On defense last year, Josey Jewell helped lead the way with two interceptions to go with 128 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 13 games.
2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|3
|September 24
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|4
|October 1
|@ Bears
|-
|+6000
|5
|October 8
|Jets
|-
|+1600
|6
|October 12
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|7
|October 22
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|8
|October 29
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|10
|November 13
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|11
|November 19
|Vikings
|-
|+4000
|12
|November 26
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|13
|December 3
|@ Texans
|-
|+20000
|14
|December 10
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|15
|December 17
|@ Lions
|-
|+2200
|16
|December 24
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|18
|January 7
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
