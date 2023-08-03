On Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Footprint Center, the Phoenix Mercury (6-19) will try to build on a three-game home winning run when taking on the Atlanta Dream (14-12), airing at 10:00 PM ET on Prime Video, AZFamily, and BSSO.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mercury vs. Dream matchup.

Mercury vs. Dream Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Prime Video, AZFamily, and BSSO
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Arena: Footprint Center

Mercury vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Dream Moneyline Mercury Moneyline
DraftKings Dream (-7.5) 163.5 -340 +270
BetMGM Dream (-7.5) 162.5 -350 +260
PointsBet Dream (-7.5) 164.5 -350 +240
Tipico Dream (-7.5) 164.5 -340 +250

Mercury vs. Dream Betting Trends

  • The Dream have won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.
  • The Mercury are 8-16-0 ATS this year.
  • Atlanta has covered the spread twice when favored by 7.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
  • Phoenix has covered the spread twice when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season (in eight opportunities).
  • A total of 12 out of the Dream's 25 games this season have gone over the point total.
  • The Mercury and their opponents have combined to hit the over 10 out of 24 times this year.

