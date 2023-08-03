The Phoenix Mercury (6-19) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Atlanta Dream (14-12) on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

Mercury vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: Footprint Center

Key Stats for Mercury vs. Dream

Phoenix puts up 8.9 fewer points per game (76) than Atlanta allow (84.9).

Phoenix's 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.5 percentage points higher than Atlanta has allowed to its opponents (42.6%).

The Mercury are 5-9 when they shoot higher than 42.6% from the field.

Phoenix's three-point shooting percentage this season (33.1%) is only 0.1 percentage points lower than opponents of Atlanta are averaging (33.2%).

The Mercury are 4-5 in games when the team hits more than 33.2% of their three-point shots.

Atlanta averages 36.5 rebounds per game, outrebounding Phoenix by 5.9 boards per contest.

Mercury Recent Performance

The Mercury are averaging 75.1 points per game over their previous 10 games, which is 0.9 fewer points than their average for the season (76).

Phoenix has fared better defensively over its last 10 games, surrendering 81 points per contest, 2.9 fewer points than its season average of 83.9 allowed.

The Mercury are making 8 threes per contest over their previous 10 games, which is 1 more than their average for the season (7). Likewise, they sport a better three-point percentage over their last 10 contests (37%) compared to their season average from three-point land (33.1%).

Mercury Injuries