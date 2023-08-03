MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Thursday, August 3
Wondering who will be on the hill to start today's MLB action? Below you'll find a list of every probable starting pitcher matchup on Thursday, including Jack Flaherty and the Orioles against Kevin Gausman and the Blue Jays.
Keep reading to find the likely starting pitchers for every contest on the docket for August 3.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Phillies at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Michael Lorenzen (5-7) to the mound as they play the Marlins, who will counter with Johnny Cueto (0-2) for the matchup between the teams on Thursday.
|PHI: Lorenzen
|MIA: Cueto
|18 (105.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (16 IP)
|3.58
|ERA
|5.06
|7.1
|K/9
|7.9
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Marlins
- PHI Odds to Win: -125
- MIA Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Phillies at Marlins
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Touki Toussaint (1-3) to the mound as they face the Rangers, who will counter with Max Scherzer (9-4) when the clubs play on Thursday.
|CHW: Toussaint
|TEX: Scherzer
|9 (36 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (107.2 IP)
|3.50
|ERA
|4.01
|7.3
|K/9
|10.1
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Rangers
- TEX Odds to Win: -250
- CHW Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream White Sox at Rangers
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Mets at Royals Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Carlos Carrasco (3-5) to the mound as they take on the Royals, who will hand the ball to Brady Singer (6-8) when the clubs meet Thursday.
|NYM: Carrasco
|KC: Singer
|15 (70.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (113.2 IP)
|6.40
|ERA
|5.46
|6.7
|K/9
|7.9
Vegas Odds for Mets at Royals
- KC Odds to Win: -120
- NYM Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Mets at Royals
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
Orioles at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Flaherty (7-6) to the bump as they take on the Blue Jays, who will give the start to Gausman (8-5) when the clubs face off Thursday.
|BAL: Flaherty
|TOR: Gausman
|20 (109.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (127.2 IP)
|4.43
|ERA
|3.10
|8.7
|K/9
|12.1
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -150
- BAL Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Diamondbacks at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Brandon Pfaadt (0-4) to the mound as they take on the Giants, who will counter with Scott Alexander (6-1) when the clubs meet on Thursday.
|ARI: Pfaadt
|SF: Alexander
|8 (37.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|36 (31.2 IP)
|8.20
|ERA
|3.13
|7.2
|K/9
|5.1
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Giants
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA (regional restrictions may apply)
Pirates at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Mitch Keller (9-7) to the mound as they face the Brewers, who will look to Adrian Houser (3-3) when the teams face off Thursday.
|PIT: Keller
|MIL: Houser
|22 (133.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (67 IP)
|3.97
|ERA
|4.43
|9.8
|K/9
|7.0
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Brewers
- MIL Odds to Win: -135
- PIT Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Pirates at Brewers
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Streaming: FOX (regional restrictions may apply)
Astros at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Cristian Javier (7-2) to the mound as they face the Yankees, who will look to Clarke Schmidt (7-6) for the matchup between the clubs on Thursday.
|HOU: Javier
|NYY: Schmidt
|20 (108 IP)
|Games/IP
|22 (104.2 IP)
|4.33
|ERA
|4.39
|8.6
|K/9
|8.5
Vegas Odds for Astros at Yankees
- NYY Odds to Win: -110
- HOU Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Astros at Yankees
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Streaming: FOX (regional restrictions may apply)
Twins at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Sonny Gray (4-4) to the bump as they face the Cardinals, who will give the start to Matthew Liberatore (1-3) when the teams meet Thursday.
|MIN: Gray
|STL: Liberatore
|21 (117.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (32 IP)
|3.14
|ERA
|6.75
|8.8
|K/9
|6.2
Vegas Odds for Twins at Cardinals
- MIN Odds to Win: -150
- STL Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Twins at Cardinals
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
Reds at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Luke Weaver (2-3) to the mound as they face the Cubs, who will look to Jameson Taillon (5-6) when the clubs face off Thursday.
|CIN: Weaver
|CHC: Taillon
|18 (86 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (89 IP)
|6.80
|ERA
|5.46
|7.0
|K/9
|7.8
Vegas Odds for Reds at Cubs
- CHC Odds to Win: -160
- CIN Odds to Win: +135
Live Stream Reds at Cubs
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MARQ (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Bryan Woo (1-3) to the mound as they play the Angels, who will give the start to Shohei Ohtani (9-5) when the clubs play on Thursday.
|SEA: Woo
|LAA: Ohtani
|10 (49 IP)
|Games/IP
|20 (120.2 IP)
|4.96
|ERA
|3.51
|9.9
|K/9
|11.6
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Angels
- LAA Odds to Win: -150
- SEA Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Mariners at Angels
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Streaming: BSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send JP Sears (2-7) to the hill as they face the Dodgers, who will hand the ball to Julio Urias (7-6) when the clubs meet on Thursday.
|OAK: Sears
|LAD: Urías
|21 (116.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (81.1 IP)
|4.01
|ERA
|4.98
|8.2
|K/9
|8.5
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Dodgers
- LAD Odds to Win: -275
- OAK Odds to Win: +220
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Athletics at Dodgers
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
