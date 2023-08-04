Brendan Rodgers Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Cardinals - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brendan Rodgers -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the hill, on August 4 at 8:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Rodgers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Brendan Rodgers At The Plate (2022)
- Rodgers slugged .408 while batting .266.
- He ranked 47th in batting average, 65th in on base percentage, and 80th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB last season.
- Rodgers picked up at least one hit 90 times last year in 136 games played (66.2%), including multiple hits on 35 occasions (25.7%).
- He went yard in 11 of 136 games in 2022 (8.1%), including 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Rodgers drove in a run in 36 games last season out of 136 (26.5%), including multiple RBIs in 9.6% of those games (13 times) and three or more RBIs on nine occasions..
- He came around to score 56 times in 136 games (41.2%) last season, including 13 occasions when he scored more than once (9.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|68
|.313
|AVG
|.218
|.377
|OBP
|.271
|.498
|SLG
|.317
|29
|XBH
|17
|10
|HR
|3
|46
|RBI
|17
|60/28
|K/BB
|41/18
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals had a collective 7.4 K/9 last season, the worst in the league.
- The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals gave up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
- Wainwright gets the start for the Cardinals, his 14th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 7.18 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 41-year-old has an ERA of 7.18, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .349 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.