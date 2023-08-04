Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Cardinals - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar (hitting .279 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBI), battle starter Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Padres.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is hitting .245 with 22 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 41 walks.
- Profar has picked up a hit in 60 of 93 games this year, with multiple hits 24 times.
- He has gone deep in six games this year (6.5%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Profar has driven in a run in 24 games this year (25.8%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (10.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 41.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.4%.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|43
|.281
|AVG
|.205
|.364
|OBP
|.283
|.432
|SLG
|.307
|21
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|21
|RBI
|15
|32/22
|K/BB
|44/19
|1
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.50).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 106 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Wainwright (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 14th start of the season. He has a 7.18 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 41-year-old has an ERA of 7.18, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .349 against him.
