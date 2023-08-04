Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Cardinals - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon and his .684 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Padres.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon has 101 hits and an OBP of .343 to go with a slugging percentage of .479. All three of those stats are best among Colorado hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 59th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 50th and he is 34th in slugging.
- McMahon will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 with two homers during his last games.
- In 65.7% of his games this season (67 of 102), McMahon has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (27.5%) he recorded more than one.
- In 17 games this year, he has gone deep (16.7%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).
- McMahon has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 47 of 102 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|50
|.273
|AVG
|.253
|.350
|OBP
|.336
|.505
|SLG
|.453
|25
|XBH
|19
|10
|HR
|8
|36
|RBI
|20
|70/23
|K/BB
|61/24
|2
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.50).
- The Cardinals give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (106 total, one per game).
- Wainwright (3-5 with a 7.18 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 14th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 41-year-old has an ERA of 7.18, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .349 against him.
