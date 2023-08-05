On Saturday, Brendan Rodgers (on the back of going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Steven Matz. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Rodgers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate (2022)

Rodgers had a .408 slugging percentage while batting .266.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball last season, his batting average ranked 47th, his on-base percentage ranked 65th, and he was 80th in the league in slugging.

Rodgers got a hit 90 times last season in 136 games (66.2%), including 35 multi-hit games (25.7%).

He hit a long ball in 11 games a year ago (out of 136 opportunities, 8.1%), going deep in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Rodgers drove in a run in 26.5% of his games last year (36 of 136), with more than one RBI in 13 of those contests (9.6%). He had three or more RBIs in nine games.

He crossed the plate in 56 of 136 games last year (41.2%), including scoring more than once in 9.6% of his games (13 times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 68 GP 68 .313 AVG .218 .377 OBP .271 .498 SLG .317 29 XBH 17 10 HR 3 46 RBI 17 60/28 K/BB 41/18 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)