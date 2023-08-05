After batting .216 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Elehuris Montero and the Colorado Rockies face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Steven Matz) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

TV Channel: BSMW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero is batting .214 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and five walks.

In 45.0% of his 40 games this season, Montero has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

He has homered in three games this season (7.5%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.0% of his games this season, Montero has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.0%.

In 12 games this season (30.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 20 .270 AVG .162 .304 OBP .186 .349 SLG .353 5 XBH 6 0 HR 3 8 RBI 10 22/4 K/BB 32/1 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings