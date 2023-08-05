The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz (.368 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) against the Cardinals.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 19 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .277.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 31st in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging.

In 61 of 94 games this year (64.9%) Diaz has had a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (27.7%).

In 10.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has had at least one RBI in 31.9% of his games this year (30 of 94), with more than one RBI 15 times (16.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 28 of 94 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 45 .301 AVG .253 .348 OBP .319 .506 SLG .355 20 XBH 10 7 HR 3 30 RBI 20 34/14 K/BB 42/14 1 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings