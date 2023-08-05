Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Cardinals - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:28 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz (.368 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) against the Cardinals.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 19 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .277.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 31st in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging.
- In 61 of 94 games this year (64.9%) Diaz has had a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (27.7%).
- In 10.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has had at least one RBI in 31.9% of his games this year (30 of 94), with more than one RBI 15 times (16.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 28 of 94 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|45
|.301
|AVG
|.253
|.348
|OBP
|.319
|.506
|SLG
|.355
|20
|XBH
|10
|7
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|20
|34/14
|K/BB
|42/14
|1
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 106 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- The Cardinals will send Matz (2-7) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 2-7 with a 4.06 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up a 4.06 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 23 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .270 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.