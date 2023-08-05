On Saturday, Ezequiel Tovar (.262 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and an RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Steven Matz. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Cardinals.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar is hitting .257 with 24 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 16 walks.

Tovar has reached base via a hit in 72 games this season (of 102 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.

Looking at the 102 games he has played this year, he's homered in 10 of them (9.8%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 33.3% of his games this season, Tovar has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (9.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 43.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (5.9%).

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 48 .276 AVG .236 .317 OBP .263 .444 SLG .385 20 XBH 17 5 HR 5 27 RBI 20 51/9 K/BB 59/7 2 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings