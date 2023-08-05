J.J. Spaun will take to the course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina for the 2023 Wyndham Championship from August 3- 6, looking to conquer the par-70, 7,131-yard course with $7,600,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

Looking to place a wager on Spaun at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

J.J. Spaun Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Spaun has shot better than par on 14 occasions, while also posting four bogey-free rounds and 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score in one of his last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last 18 rounds, Spaun has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Spaun has finished in the top 10 once in his past five appearances.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

Spaun has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five appearances. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score three times.

Spaun will try to make the cut for the fourth event in a row by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 29 -7 277 0 18 1 2 $2M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Spaun has one top-20 finish in his past five appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 43rd.

Spaun made the cut in two of his past five entries in this event.

Spaun did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,019 yards in the past year, while Sedgefield Country Club is set for 7,131 yards.

Players have recorded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

The courses that Spaun has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,310 yards, while Sedgefield Country Club will be at 7,131 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Spaun's Last Time Out

Spaun was in the 63rd percentile on par 3s at the 3M Open, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 76th percentile on par 4s at the 3M Open, averaging 3.91 strokes on those 44 holes.

Spaun shot better than just 28% of the competitors at the 3M Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.54.

Spaun recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Spaun carded one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.4).

Spaun's nine birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the 3M Open were more than the field average (6.4).

At that most recent tournament, Spaun's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 5.4).

Spaun finished the 3M Open with a birdie or better on four of 12 par-5s, underperforming the field average, 4.4.

On the 12 par-5s at the 3M Open, Spaun underperformed compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards

