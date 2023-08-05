Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Cardinals - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:27 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar (.310 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is hitting .245 with 22 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 43 walks.
- In 64.9% of his 94 games this season, Profar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 6.4% of his games in 2023 (six of 94), and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Profar has driven in a run in 25 games this year (26.6%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (10.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 42.6% of his games this season (40 of 94), with two or more runs six times (6.4%).
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|44
|.281
|AVG
|.206
|.364
|OBP
|.289
|.432
|SLG
|.306
|21
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|21
|RBI
|16
|32/22
|K/BB
|44/21
|1
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.54 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (106 total, one per game).
- Matz gets the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season. He is 2-7 with a 4.06 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up a 4.06 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .270 to opposing batters.
