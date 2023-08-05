Heading into the final round of the Wyndham Championship, Nate Lashley is in 51st place at -3.

Nate Lashley Insights

Lashley has finished below par on 14 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last 18 rounds played.

Over his last 18 rounds, Lashley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five events, Lashley has finished in the top 20 once.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

Lashley has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Lashley will try to make the cut for the fourth time in a row by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 36 -7 278 0 16 1 2 $1.4M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Lashley has had an average finish of 75th with a personal best of 73rd at this tournament.

In his last two attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

Sedgefield Country Club will play at 7,131 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a courses with an average distance of 7,019.

Players have recorded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

The average course Lashley has played in the past year (7,246 yards) is 115 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,131).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Lashley's Last Time Out

Lashley shot poorly on the 16 par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of 3.06 strokes to finish in the 28th percentile of the field.

His 4.02-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the 3M Open placed him in the 46th percentile.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the 3M Open, Lashley shot better than 69% of the competitors (averaging 4.42 strokes).

Lashley carded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Lashley carded more bogeys or worse (five) than the tournament average (1.4).

Lashley's seven birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the 3M Open were more than the tournament average (6.4).

In that last tournament, Lashley's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 5.4).

Lashley ended the 3M Open with a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.4 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the 3M Open, Lashley fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3-5, 2023

August 3-5, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Lashley's performance prior to the 2023 Wyndham Championship.

