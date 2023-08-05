Saturday's game features the St. Louis Cardinals (48-63) and the Colorado Rockies (43-66) facing off at Busch Stadium in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on August 5.

The Cardinals will give the ball to Steven Matz (2-7, 4.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Ty Blach (1-0, 4.22 ERA).

Rockies vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cardinals 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-4.

When it comes to the total, Colorado and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.

The Rockies' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (two of those games had runlines set by bookmakers).

The Rockies have come away with 39 wins in the 94 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Colorado has been a moneyline underdog of -250 or longer nine times, losing every contest.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Colorado scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (476 total, 4.4 per game).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.51 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule