Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals take the field on Saturday at Busch Stadium against Ty Blach, who is starting for the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

The Rockies are +195 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Cardinals (-250). The over/under for the contest is set at 9.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Moneyline: -250
Underdog Moneyline: +195
Total: 9.5
Over Total Odds: +100
Under Total Odds: -120

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-4.

When it comes to the total, the Rockies and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

The Rockies' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those games).

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have won in 39, or 41.5%, of the 94 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Colorado has been at least a +195 moneyline underdog 13 times this season, but was upset in all of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 33.9% chance of walking away with the win.

Colorado's games have gone over the total in 46 of its 108 chances.

In 22 games with a line this season, the Rockies have a mark of 13-9-0 against the spread.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-30 18-36 18-26 25-40 27-48 16-18

