Player prop bet odds for Nolan Arenado, Ryan McMahon and others are listed when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Colorado Rockies at Busch Stadium on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 24 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs, 48 walks and 57 RBI (102 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He's slashed .263/.344/.479 on the year.

McMahon will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with four doubles, three home runs, five walks and 11 RBI.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Aug. 4 1-for-4 2 0 1 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Aug. 1 2-for-4 2 1 4 5 0 vs. Padres Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 30 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has collected 91 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .245/.328/.371 so far this season.

Profar takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Aug. 4 1-for-4 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Padres Aug. 2 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 1 3-for-5 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Padres Jul. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Steven Matz Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Matz Stats

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Steven Matz (2-7) for his 16th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Matz will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Matz Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cubs Jul. 30 6.0 4 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 25 6.0 5 0 0 6 1 at Cubs Jul. 20 5.0 3 1 1 6 1 vs. Nationals Jul. 15 4.1 4 4 4 4 3 at White Sox Jul. 9 5.1 2 1 0 9 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 21 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 30 walks and 79 RBI (115 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .283/.330/.514 so far this season.

Arenado has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Aug. 4 3-for-5 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Twins Aug. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 21 doubles, 18 home runs, 56 walks and 57 RBI (116 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.

He has a .276/.363/.455 slash line so far this season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Aug. 4 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Twins Aug. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

