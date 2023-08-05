Nolan Gorman leads the St. Louis Cardinals (48-63) into a matchup with the Colorado Rockies (43-66) after homering twice in a 9-4 defeat to the Rockies. It begins at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable starters are Steven Matz (2-7) for the Cardinals and Ty Blach (1-0) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Matz - STL (2-7, 4.06 ERA) vs Blach - COL (1-0, 4.22 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ty Blach

Blach (1-0) pitches first for the Rockies to make his third start this season.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander threw five scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering three hits.

In nine appearances this season, he has a 4.22 ERA and 3.8 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .333 against him.

Blach is looking to record his second start of five or more innings this year in this game.

He is looking to have his fifth straight appearance with no earned runs given up.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Steven Matz

Matz (2-7) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 16th start of the season.

The left-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.06 and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .270 in 23 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Matz has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Steven Matz vs. Rockies

The Rockies have scored 476 runs this season, which ranks 20th in MLB. They have 937 hits, 17th in baseball, with 107 home runs (23rd in the league).

The Rockies have gone 9-for-23 with two doubles and six RBI in one game against the left-hander this season.

