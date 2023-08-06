Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals will square off against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies at Busch Stadium on Sunday.

The favored Cardinals have -200 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +165. The over/under for the matchup is set at 9.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -200 +165 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 2-5.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Rockies and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set spreads in two of those matchups).

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have won in 39, or 41.1%, of the 95 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Colorado has a record of 11-27 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +165 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Colorado's games have gone over the total in 46 of its 109 chances.

The Rockies are 13-9-0 against the spread in their 22 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-30 18-37 18-26 25-41 27-48 16-19

