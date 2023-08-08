After finishing second in Group F, France will meet Group H runner-up Morocco in the 2023 Women's World Cup Round of 16, on Tuesday, August 8 at 7:00 AM ET.

France is -755 to advance to the World Cup quarterfinals, and Morocco is +1592. This game has an over/under of 3 goals.

Bet on the result of France vs. Morocco at DraftKings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

France vs. Morocco Game Info

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 AM ET

7:00 AM ET Location: Adelaide, Australia

Adelaide, Australia Venue: Coopers Stadium

Coopers Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Total: 3

3 France Moneyline: -755

-755 Morocco Moneyline: +1592

France vs. Morocco World Cup Betting Insights

These teams average 3.4 goals per match between them, 0.4 more than this game's over/under.

These two teams allow 3.3 goals per game combined, 0.3 more than the over/under for this game.

France has been a moneyline favorite just two other times so far this tournament, and went 1-1-0 in those games.

France has played as a moneyline favorite of -755 or shorter in only one game this tournament, which they drew.

Morocco has been made an underdog three times this tournament, and won twice.

Morocco has played as an underdog of +1592 or more once this tournament and lost that game.

France World Cup Stats

Kadidiatou Diani has played in three matches for France in Women's World Cup, racking up three goals and one assist.

In Women's World Cup (three matches), Selma Bacha has recorded two assists (third in the 2023 Women's World Cup) for France without scoring a goal.

Clara Mateo has registered one assist for France in Women's World Cup, but she has not scored a goal.

Eve Perisset has recorded one assist for France in three matches in Women's World Cup.

Morocco World Cup Stats

In three Women's World Cup matches for Morocco, Ibtissam Jraidi has scored one goal.

In three Women's World Cup matches, Sakina Ouzraoui Diki has failed to score a goal but has collected one assist (15th in the 2023 Women's World Cup).

In three Women's World Cup matches, Anissa Lahmari has tallied one goal.

Hanane Ait El Haj has failed to score but has one assist during Women's World Cup.

Take your pick for France vs. Morocco on DraftKings! Use our link to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

France vs. Morocco Recent Performance

France went 6-0-3 in 2022 versus teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +11. This year, its record is 6-2-1 against fellow World Cup squads (+11 goal differential).

France earned a win in its last game by a score of 6-3 over Panama on August 2. was outshot in the matchup, six to 21.

Morocco is 2-2-1 this year against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup teams, with a goal differential of -4. In 2022, it was 1-0-3 in such matches (-9 goal differential).

On August 3 in its last action, Morocco recorded a 1-0 victory over Colombia, despite recording one less shot than Colombia.

France Roster

Name Age Number Club Solene Durand 28 1 EA Guingamp (France) Maelle Lakrar 23 2 Montpellier HSC (France) Wendie Renard 33 3 Olympique Lyon (France) Laurina Fazer 19 4 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Elisa De Almeida 25 5 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Sandie Toletti 28 6 Real Madrid (Spain) Sakina Karchaoui 27 7 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Grace Geyoro 26 8 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Eugenie Le Sommer 34 9 Olympique Lyon (France) Amel Majri 30 10 Olympique Lyon (France) Kadidiatou Diani 28 11 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Clara Mateo 25 12 Paris FC (France) Selma Bacha 22 13 Olympique Lyon (France) Aissatou Tounkara 28 14 Manchester United WFC (England) Kenza Dali 32 15 Aston Villa WFC (England) Pauline Peyraud-Magnin 31 16 Juventus Turin (Italy) Lea Le Garrec 30 17 FC Fleury (France) Viviane Asseyi 29 18 West Ham United FC Women (England) Naomie Feller 21 19 Real Madrid (Spain) Estelle Cascarino 26 20 Manchester United WFC (England) Constance Picaud 25 21 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Eve Perisset 28 22 - Vicki Becho 19 23 Olympique Lyon (France)

Get your Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!

Morocco Roster

Name Age Number Club Khadija Er-Rmichi 33 1 AS FAR (Morocco) Zineb Redouani 23 2 AS FAR (Morocco) Nouhaila Benzina 25 3 AS FAR (Morocco) Sarah Kassi 19 4 FC Fleury (France) Nesryne El Chad 20 5 Lille (France) Elodie Nakkach 28 6 Servette Geneva (Switzerland) Ghizlane Chebbak 32 7 AS FAR (Morocco) Salma Amani 33 8 Metz (France) Ibtissam Jraidi 30 9 Al Ahli () Najat Badri 35 10 AS FAR (Morocco) Fatima Tagnaout 24 11 AS FAR (Morocco) Assia Zouhair 32 12 SCC Mohammedia (Morocco) Sabah Seghir 22 13 SSC Napoli (Italy) Rkia Mazrouai 21 14 Sporting du Pays de Charleroi () Fatima Zohra Gharbi 22 15 CE Europa (Spain) Anissa Lahmari 26 16 EA Guingamp (France) Hanane Ait El Haj 28 17 AS FAR (Morocco) Kenza Chapelle 20 18 FC Nantes (France) Sakina Ouzraoui Diki 21 19 Club Brugge KV () Sofia Bouftini 21 20 RS Berkane (Morocco) Yasmin Katie Mrabet Slack 23 21 Levante UD (Spain) Ines Arouaissa 22 22 Cannes () Rosella Ayane 27 23 Tottenham Hotspur FC Women (England)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.