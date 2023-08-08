Elias Diaz -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on August 8 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .271 with 19 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 28 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 84th, and he is 89th in the league in slugging.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 62 of 97 games this year, with multiple hits 26 times.

In 10 games this season, he has homered (10.3%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).

In 30.9% of his games this year, Diaz has driven in at least one run. In 15 of those games (15.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 28.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 4.1%.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 48 .301 AVG .243 .348 OBP .306 .506 SLG .339 20 XBH 10 7 HR 3 30 RBI 20 34/14 K/BB 48/14 1 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings